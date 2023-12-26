Sequoia Park Zoo Announces Conservation Grant Opportunity

Bluebird and swallow nest box installations by the Redwood Region Audubon Society. This grant was funded in 2022, when the organization successfully installed 100 nest boxes in our region to support bird populations.

Press release from the Sequoia Park Zoo:

The Sequoia Park Zoo’s Conservation Advisory Committee is accepting proposals for its annual Conservation Grant Program. Proposals should be submitted by individuals or organizations for projects that have a clear and direct impact on the conservation of wildlife or habitats. Appropriate projects include proposals for research, certain educational programs, and habitat management. Special consideration is given to projects that are in line with the Sequoia Park Zoo’s mission, focus on species represented at the Zoo, or support local wildlife or habitats. Funds will be granted up to $3,000 for projects that can be completed within two years. The deadline for applications is Friday, January 26, 2024 at 5:00 PM. For more details and to download an application, please visit Sequoia Park Zoo’s website at: https://www.redwoodzoo.org/Conservation

The Zoo’s grant program is administered by the Conservation Advisory Committee, a joint endeavor between the Sequoia Park Zoo & Foundation. The committee’s mission is to raise public awareness of conservation issues and directly impact conservation efforts outside of the Zoo by providing financial support to select organizations and field projects through the Zoo’s Conservation Fund. Since fifty cents from every admission fee is donated into the Conservation Fund, every Zoo visit supports field conservation. “Our Committee enjoys reviewing these applications each year,” said Ruth Mock, Director of Conservation and Research and chair of the Conservation Advisory Committee. “It is inspiring to read about the dedicated people across the world who are working to save species, and we can see how our Zoo’s conservation funds are making a positive, global impact.”

What: Conservation Grant Application Deadline

When: Friday, January 26, 2024 at 5:00 PM PST

Where: Proposals should be submitted via email by deadline to: [email protected]

Sequoia Park Zoo inspires conservation of the natural world by instilling wonder, respect and passion for wildlife.