Participation in an informal meeting of leaders of the participating states of the Commonwealth of Independent States

TAJIKISTAN, December 26 - On December 26, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, took part in an informal meeting of the leaders of the participating states of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

During the meeting held in the city of St. Petersburg of the Russian Federation, the heads of state and government discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation in the framework of the CIS. In this context, the issues of strengthening the political dialogue within the framework of the CIS, as well as the further development of cooperation between the participating countries in the commercial, economic, cultural, humanitarian and security spheres, were identified as daily tasks.

At the same time, there was an exchange of views on a wide range of pressing issues of regional and international importance.