Visiting the historical places of St. Petersburg

TAJIKISTAN, December 26 - On December 26, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, together with the leaders of the participating states of the Commonwealth of Independent States, visited the historical sites of St. Petersburg, including the "Pavlovsk" Museum-Reserve, the Catherine Palace of "Tsarskoye Selo" Museum-Reserve and the Peterhof Grand Palace of the "Peterhof" Museum-Reserve.

The President of the Russian Federation, Honorable Vladimir Putin, welcomed the Honorable Emomali Rahmon, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, on the yard of the "Pavlovsk" Museum-Reserve.

The leaders of the participating states of the Commonwealth of Independent States were given detailed information on the history of the museum-reserves and their architectural art. A cultural show was also performed for the distinguished guests.

