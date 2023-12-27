Submit Release
Southbound I-29 closed from Canadian border to Grand Forks

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed the southbound lane on Interstate 29 from the Canadian border to Grand Forks due to vehicles in the ditch and icy road conditions making travel extremely hazardous.  

Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions. 

Much of central North Dakota remains in a No Travel Advisory. Motorist should stay home and avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary.  

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.   

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.   

