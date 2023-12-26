Submit Release
News Search

There were 517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,745 in the last 365 days.

Wanted Suspect Sought in a Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are seeking a suspect wanted for a homicide in the 1400 block of L Street, Southeast.

On November 4, 2023, at approximately 3:45 p.m., First District officers responded to the 1400 block of L Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wound injuries. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services was called to the scene, and, after all life-saving efforts failed, the man was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Charles Towles, of Southeast, DC.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 20-year-old Tremon Jackson, of Southeast, DC. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Second Degree Murder While Armed. Jackson can be seen in the photo below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 23181500

###

You just read:

Wanted Suspect Sought in a Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more