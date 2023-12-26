Wanted Suspect Sought in a Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are seeking a suspect wanted for a homicide in the 1400 block of L Street, Southeast.

On November 4, 2023, at approximately 3:45 p.m., First District officers responded to the 1400 block of L Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wound injuries. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services was called to the scene, and, after all life-saving efforts failed, the man was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Charles Towles, of Southeast, DC.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 20-year-old Tremon Jackson, of Southeast, DC. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Second Degree Murder While Armed. Jackson can be seen in the photo below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 23181500

###