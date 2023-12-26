Submit Release
MPD Searching for Shooting Suspects

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are seeking suspects involved in shooting a man in Northeast DC.

On Monday, December 18, 2023, at approximately 6:54 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of 49th Street and Hannie Helen Burroughs Ave, Northeast, for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries who reported he was assaulted and shot by two suspects in the 4400 block of Hunt Place, Northeast.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the below photos:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23205322

