I-29 opens from Grand Forks to Canadian border

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) reopened Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to the Canadian border.

A Travel Alert remains in effect for the Grand Forks area. The road was closed this morning around 3:15 a.m. by the NDHP due to blowing snow and icy road conditions.

Ice continues to impact road conditions across ND and motorists are urged to drive slowly and carefully and extend the distance between vehicles. For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated by the NDDOT daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.  

