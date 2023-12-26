Submit Release
St Johnsbury/ Vehicle theft

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 23A4005905

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Jason Haley                     

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/25/2023 at approx. 2113 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 664 Memorial Drive, St Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Theft

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                          

 

VICTIM: Carol Kelley

AGE:66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/26/23 at 1101 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle stolen from the service lot at St J Subaru. Security cameras picked up an unidentified male walking through the lot just after 2100 hours, the male is seen checking doors of vehicles. The male located a customer's vehicle unlocked and had the keys left in it. The male got into the customers Subaru Forester and drove off the lot.

 

Vermont State Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to please contact Trooper Jason Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111

