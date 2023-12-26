St Johnsbury/ Vehicle theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4005905
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/25/2023 at approx. 2113 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 664 Memorial Drive, St Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Carol Kelley
AGE:66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/26/23 at 1101 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle stolen from the service lot at St J Subaru. Security cameras picked up an unidentified male walking through the lot just after 2100 hours, the male is seen checking doors of vehicles. The male located a customer's vehicle unlocked and had the keys left in it. The male got into the customers Subaru Forester and drove off the lot.
Vermont State Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to please contact Trooper Jason Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111