Special Operations / Motor Vehicle Crash and DUI

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A1008335

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: HQ - Special Operations

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: December 22, 2023, at approximately 1115 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 South

TOWN: Milton

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 102

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop surface

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jason Lesperance

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Albans City, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Terrain

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front driver-side contact damage to wheel well

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On December 22, 2023, at approximately 1115 hours, a trooper with the state police was assisting an uninvolved disabled motorist on Interstate 89 South, near mile marker 102. A passerby then alerted the trooper to an individual who appeared to be experiencing a medical event. The involved vehicle, a 2015 GMC Terrain was swerving across both lanes of traffic and the operator appeared to not be in control of their vehicle. Due to the high risk to the motoring public, a rolling roadblock was conducted, during which time the vehicle struck the guardrail on the left side. Upon striking the guardrail the vehicle again traveled across both lanes before coming to a position of rest.

The operator was later identified as Jason Lesperance (39) of St Albans City, VT. During the encounter, Lesperance exhibited several signs of impairment from a substance other than alcohol. Lesperance was transported to the Williston State Police Barracks where he participated in a drug influence evaluation.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by members of the Essex Police Department and Milton Rescue. Lesperance was ordered to appear before the Chittenden County Superior Court to answer the charges of "operating under the influence of alcohol or other substance," a violation of Title 23 VSA 1201, and "negligent operation," a violation of Title 23 VSA 1091.

_______

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: March 12, 2024 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

Trooper Christopher Hein

Special Operations | Crash Reconstruction

Vermont State Police

3294 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Email: Christopher.hein@vermont.gov

Cell: 802.760.0511

Phone: 802.878.7111 x4047