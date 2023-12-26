Submit Release
News Search

There were 325 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,651 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks \ Retail Theft \ Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3007267

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak                        

STATION: Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191


DATE/TIME: Week prior to 12/24/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Aubuchon Hardware, Mason Drive in Moretown

VIOLATION: Retail Theft


ACCUSED: Unknown                                              


VICTIM: Aubuchon Hardware

AGE: NA

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, Vermont


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On 12/24/2023 Troopers received a report of a retail theft that occurred the previous week.  Aubuchon Hardware in Moretown, Vermont reported multiple items taken from their store. Anyone with information on this incident, or information about the identity of the person of interest in the attached photo is requested to contact the Vermont State Police, Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks \ Retail Theft \ Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more