Berlin Barracks \ Retail Theft \ Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3007267
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: Week prior to 12/24/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Aubuchon Hardware, Mason Drive in Moretown
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Aubuchon Hardware
AGE: NA
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/24/2023 Troopers received a report of a retail theft that occurred the previous week. Aubuchon Hardware in Moretown, Vermont reported multiple items taken from their store. Anyone with information on this incident, or information about the identity of the person of interest in the attached photo is requested to contact the Vermont State Police, Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.