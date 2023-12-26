Berlin Barracks \ Retail Theft \ Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3007267

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191





DATE/TIME: Week prior to 12/24/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Aubuchon Hardware, Mason Drive in Moretown

VIOLATION: Retail Theft





ACCUSED: Unknown





VICTIM: Aubuchon Hardware

AGE: NA

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, Vermont





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On 12/24/2023 Troopers received a report of a retail theft that occurred the previous week. Aubuchon Hardware in Moretown, Vermont reported multiple items taken from their store. Anyone with information on this incident, or information about the identity of the person of interest in the attached photo is requested to contact the Vermont State Police, Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.