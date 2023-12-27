Global Military Radars Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Military Radars Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Military Radars Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The military radars market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $82.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Military Radars Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the military radars market size is predicted to reach $82.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The growth in the military radars market is due to the rise in the number of peacekeeping missions. North America region is expected to hold the largest military radars market share. Major players in the military radars market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, BAE Systems PLC, Israel Aerospace Industries.

Military Radars Market Segments

• By Type: Land Radar, Naval Radar, Airborne Radar, Space-Based Radar

• By Functionality: Surveillance And Airborne Early Warning Radar, Tracking And Fire Control Radar, Multi-Function Radar, Synthetic Aperture And Moving Target Indicator Radar, Ground Penetrating Radar

• By Application: Weapon Guidance, Airspace Monitoring And Traffic Management, Ground Surveillance And Intruder Detection, Air And Missile Defense, Navigation, Airborne Mapping, Ground Force Protection And Counter-Battery, Mine-Detection And Underground Mapping

• By Geography: The global military radars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Military radar is a detection system used in the military to detect the presence, direction, distance, and speed of air, ground, and sea targets. The military radar includes components such as a transmitter, antenna, receiver, and indicator.

The main types of military radars are land radars, naval radars, airborne radars, and space-based radars. Naval radars are X-band or S-band radars installed on ships that detect other ships and land obstacles, providing bearing and distance for collision avoidance and navigation at sea. The various functionality of military radar includes surveillance and airborne early warning radar, tracking, and fire control radar, multi-function radar, synthetic aperture and moving target indicator radar, a ground-penetrating radar that is used for weapon guidance, air and missile defense, navigation, airborne mapping, ground force protection and counter-battery, mine-detection, and underground mapping.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Military Radars Market Characteristics

3. Military Radars Market Trends And Strategies

4. Military Radars Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Military Radars Market Size And Growth

……

27. Military Radars Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Military Radars Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

