Global Diuretics Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Diuretics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Diuretics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The diuretics market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $0.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports And 25% Discount On Global Market Reports

The Business Research Company’s “Diuretics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the diuretics market size is predicted to reach the diuretics market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $0.71 billion in 2023 to $0.75 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to prevalence of chronic diseases, aging population, clinical guidelines, pharmaceutical innovation, increase in obesity.The diuretics market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $0.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%.

The growth in the diuretics market is due to the increase in renal and kidney disorder cases. North America region is expected to hold the largest diuretics market share. Major players in the diuretics market include Merck & Co. Inc., Meda Manufacturing GmbH, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Aton Pharma Inc.

Diuretics Market Segments

• By Type: Osmotic Diuretics, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors, Loop Diuretics, Thiazides & Thiazide-Like Diuretics, Aldosterone Antagonists

• By Distribution: Hospital Pharmacies, Independent Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies

• By Application: Hypertension, Glaucoma, Heart Failure, Kidney Stones

• By Geography: The global diuretics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2439&type=smp

Diuretic drugs refer to the drugs that help increase the flow of urine by reducing the concentration of sodium and chloride in the body. It helps the body eliminate salt (sodium) and water with these so-called ‘water tablets. Diuretic drugs include diuril, microzide, and indapamide.

The main types of diuretics are osmotic diuretics, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, loop diuretics, thiazides and thiazide-like diuretics, and aldosterone antagonists. An osmotic diuretic is a form of diuretic that prevents water and sodium from being reabsorbed. They are intravenously administered, pharmacologically inactive compounds. The different routes of administration include intravenous and oral, and they are used in hypertension, glaucoma, heart failure, and kidney stones. It is distributed through various channels, such as hospital pharmacies, independent pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and online pharmacies.

Read More On The Diuretics Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diuretics-drugs-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Diuretics Market Characteristics

3. Diuretics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Diuretics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Diuretics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Diuretics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Diuretics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/viral-vectors-and-plasmid-dna-global-market-report

Influenza Diagnostic Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/influenza-diagnostic-global-market-report

Dermatology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dermatology-medical-lasers-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Esoteric Testing Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027