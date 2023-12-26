Global Ice Boxes Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Ice Boxes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Ice Boxes Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ice boxes market size is predicted to reach $0.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%.
The growth in the ice boxes market is due to increasing fishing activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest ice boxes market share. Major players in the ice boxes market include Igloo Corporation, The Coleman Company Inc. (Esky), Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Grizzly Coolers LLC, Engel Coolers, Bison Coolers.
Ice Boxes Market Segments
• By Type Of Product: Inflatable Coolers, Marine Coolers, Soft-Sided Coolers, Standard Ice Chests
• By Application: Camping, Medical, Military cooler
• By End Use: Household, Commercial, Industrial
• By Geography: The global ice boxes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Ice boxes are defined as non-mechanical wrapped insulated chests or boxes used for cooling and preserving food. These are often used for picnics, holidays, and vacations, and in places with hot weather conditions. These boxes are also used to carry cold groceries.
The main product types of ice boxes are into inflatable coolers, marine coolers, soft-sided coolers and standard ice chests. Marine coolers are designed to withstand the harsh conditions of boating. They are rust-resistant, slip-resistant, and UV-protected. They provide significantly more insulation than standard coolers. Some may even have a commercial grade gasket lid to keep out the hot summer heat. The various materials used are metal coolers, plastic coolers and fabric coolers. Ice boxes are used for camping, medical and military cooler by household, commercial and industrial end users.
