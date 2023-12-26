Digital Signature Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Digital Signature Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Digital Signature Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The digital signature market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $28.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.6%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Signature Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital signature market size is predicted to reach the digital signature market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $6.74 billion in 2023 to $8.89 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to legal recognition, security concerns, business efficiency, environmental sustainability, remote work and collaboration. The digital signature market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $28.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.6%.

The growth in the digital signature market is due to supporting policies by the governments of various nations. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest digital signature market share. Major players in the digital signature market include Adobe Systems Incorporated, DocuSign Inc., Ascertia Limited, IdenTrust Inc., SIGNiX Inc., Gemalto NV, Entrust Datacard Corporation.

Digital Signature Market Segments

• By Offering: Software, Hardware, Services

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-premises

• By End User: Banking, Financial services, and Insurance(BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government, Health care and life sciences, Education, Retail, Real Estate, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global digital signature market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A digital signature is an electronic signature and is equivalent to a handwritten signature or stamped seal. It offers more inherent security and is expected to solve the problems of tampering and impersonation.

The main offerings of digital signature are software, hardware and services. Digital signature software is used by businesses to help them securely sign, send, and manage documents in order to facilitate the digital document signing process. The various deployment mode includes cloud and on-premises that are used by banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecommunications, government, health care and life sciences, education, retail, real estate and other end users.

