South Dakota Transportation Commission Awards $4 Million in Economic Development Grants

For Immediate Release: Friday, Dec. 22, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. – At the South Dakota Transportation Commission meeting held on Thursday Dec. 21, 2023, commissioners awarded $4.4 million in economic development grants for infrastructure improvements to counties and smaller communities across South Dakota. The economic development grant funds are designated to improve roads leading to schools, main business areas, hospitals, grain elevators, and other economic areas within a community. The grants provide funding for 80 percent of the construction costs up to a maximum of $600,000.

“The economic development grant program is a key way for the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) to assist local governments with infrastructure improvements,” said Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt. “Without the grant funds, many rural communities would not have the financial ability to improve access and foster quality of life opportunities for residents today and into the future.”

Grants awarded by the Transportation Commission include:

Community Access Grants:

City of Colton – Grant awarded in the amount of $600,000 for 4 th and 6 th Street which serve the downtown business area

and 6 Street which serve the downtown business area City of Garretson – Grant awarded in the amount of $600,000 for 4 th Street which serves a business area.

Street which serves a business area. City of Mount Vernon – Grant awarded in the amount of $538,300 for Railroad Avenue and Main Street which serve the local elevator and the downtown.

Oglala Sioux Tribe – Grant awarded in the amount of $600,000 for Manderson Main Street which serves a business area, school, and the pow wow grounds.

Tripp County – Grant awarded in the amount of $334,450 for 317 th Avenue which serves a business area.

Avenue which serves a business area. City of Tyndall – Grant awarded in the amount of $600,000 for 14 th Avenue which serves a school.

Avenue which serves a school. City of Wagner – Grant awarded in the amount of $600,000 for Walnut Avenue SW which serves a school, nursing home, and a hospital.

Agri-Business Grant:

Union County – Grant awarded in the amount of $545,000 for 306th Street which serves Farmers Cooperative Society Grain Elevator.

Find economic development grant program information and the application process on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/doing-business/local-governments/transportation-economic-development-grants or by contacting Paula Huizenga, Grants Program Engineer, at 605-773-6253.

