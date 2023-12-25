New Haven Barracks - Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B5005007

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Justin Busby

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: Between - 12/24/23 & 12/25/2023 – Unknown Time

STREET: 3284 Lake Street

TOWN: Bridport

WEATHER: Overcast – light rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: BROUILLARD, TYLER, A

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Dart

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End damage

INJURIES: FATALITY

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

Troopers along with members of local fire and rescue squads responded to the area of 3284 Lake Street in Bridport for a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash with injuries. Upon arrival, investigation it was determined that Vehicle #1 was traveling north on Lake Street when the operator traveled off the road onto the shoulder, over corrected, crossing the center of the road and exiting the west side of Lake Street. Vehicle #1 continued north completely off the road and started rolling. The operator of Vehicle #1 was ejected from the vehicle causing him to sustain fatal injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Lake Street was completely blocked for a short period of time while the Crash Reconstruction Team and Drone Team surveyed the scene. No further information is currently available. If you have information regarding this crash, please contact Vermont State Police, New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919

