New Haven Barracks - Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B5005007
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Justin Busby
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: Between - 12/24/23 & 12/25/2023 – Unknown Time
STREET: 3284 Lake Street
TOWN: Bridport
WEATHER: Overcast – light rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: BROUILLARD, TYLER, A
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Dart
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End damage
INJURIES: FATALITY
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
Troopers along with members of local fire and rescue squads responded to the area of 3284 Lake Street in Bridport for a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash with injuries. Upon arrival, investigation it was determined that Vehicle #1 was traveling north on Lake Street when the operator traveled off the road onto the shoulder, over corrected, crossing the center of the road and exiting the west side of Lake Street. Vehicle #1 continued north completely off the road and started rolling. The operator of Vehicle #1 was ejected from the vehicle causing him to sustain fatal injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Lake Street was completely blocked for a short period of time while the Crash Reconstruction Team and Drone Team surveyed the scene. No further information is currently available. If you have information regarding this crash, please contact Vermont State Police, New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919
Corporal Justin Busby & K9 Drax
Firearms Instructor / K9 Handler
Vermont State Police
B Troop, New Haven
2490 Ethan Allen Highway
New Haven, Vermont 05472
justin.busby@vermont.gov