Humboldt ERFSA Announces Spring Luncheon Series

Adult California condor. Photo: YCRP

Humboldt ERFSA, the Emeritus and Retired Faculty and Staff Association is pleased to announce their Spring Lecture and Luncheon series at the Baywood Golf and Country Club, 3600 Buttermilk Lane, in Arcata. Please note the series has changed from Tuesdays to Thursdays for the spring. The lineup is as follows:

On February 15, Aldaron Laird, Retired Sea Level Rise Planner, will present a lecture called “Sea Level Rise and the Humboldt Bay Region.” According to Laird, our area has the highest rate of relative sea level rise on the west coast of the U.S. as tides are rising faster here. A two-foot sea level rise by 2050 will have a significant and possibly devastating impact on our Humboldt Bay region. He will explore the past, present, and future of the Humboldt Bay.

Next, on March 14, Tiana Williams-Claussen, Director of, Yurok Tribe Wildlife Department will present “Releasing California Condors into the Wild.” California Condors, known as the “Prey-go-neesh” in the Yurok language, are being released as part of the Northern California Condor Restoration Program. Director Tiana Williams-Claussen will explain the nature of release management and give us an update on the program’s current successes.

Following on April 11 will be Alison O’Dowd, Professor of Environmental Science & Management at Cal Poly Humboldt with a lecture entitled, “River Undammed: Exploring Biological Responses to the Klamath Dam Removal” The removal of four large hydroelectric dams on the Klamath River will be the largest dam removal project in history. Dr. O’Dowd will provide information about the Klamath dams and her research exploring the impacts of dam removal on downstream ecosystems.

Lastly, on May 9, Mark Johnson, Chief of Staff of the office of the President, Cal Poly Humboldt will lecture on “The Practice of Leadership.” Mark Johnson’s leadership experience has evolved throughout his Naval career and at the University of Washington. He will describe how these leadership skills have been applied to his new role as Chief of Staff to the President of the University.

All in-person guests at these lectures should be fully COVID-19 vaccinated and may wear masks while attending. Meet and greets begin at 11:30 a.m. Various foods and beverages can be ordered for lunch from Baywood’s regular menu; please arrive early to order lunch. The presentations will commence at noon.

The public is invited to these presentations; you need not be retired, be a member of Humboldt ERFSA, or purchase lunch. The ERFSA lecture series is open to the entire North Coast community. If you are retired faculty or staff of Cal Poly Humboldt, please consider joining our organization. Find more information at erfsa.humboldt.edu.