Bắc Giang speeds up public investment disbursement

VIETNAM, December 25 - BẮC GIANG – Bắc Giang is actively encouraging project stakeholders to proactively prepare essential prerequisites to enhance project readiness and feasibility.

The province is pushing for swift progress in construction, efficient completion of inspections, immediate payment for accomplished milestones, and the timely fulfillment of procedures at the treasury to facilitate the disbursement of allocated public investment funds for each project, adhering to the established schedules.

Acording to Bùi Thị Thu Thủy, Director of the province's Department of Planning and Investment, districts and Bắc Giang City are prioritising tasks related to land clearance and ensuring timely support for resettlement in compliance with regulations. This approach aims to uphold legal standards, striking a balance between state interests and those of the local population. Additionally, a meticulous review and detailed assessment of the budget implementation for the first 11 months of 2023 is underway. This evaluation will inform the reconsideration and adjustment of the mid-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period, aligning it with the financial landscape to prevent public investment plans from exceeding budgetary capacities.

According to a report from the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Bắc Giang ranks 10th in the country in terms of disbursement rates among the group of 27 provinces and cities with higher disbursement rates than the allocated capital plan assigned by the Prime Minister.

Several public investment projects in the province are progressing well, including the construction of the Á Lữ Bridge and the western approach road in Bắc Giang City, the upgrade and expansion of the road connecting Provincial Road 293 to National Highway 17 in the province, and the construction of the Như Nguyệt Bridge.

As part of the early 2023 assignment plan, 10 newly initiated projects under provincial management have been allocated funds for project implementation since the beginning of the year. Throughout the year, the People's Committee of Bắc Giang province will continue to allocate additional funds for project implementation and initiate four new projects (excluding projects supported with district-level budgets).

Until now, seven construction projects have been initiated, including the Construction Project for the New Provincial Inter-Agency Building in Bắc Giang City; the Investment Project to build infrastructure for several High Schools, Vocational Education Centres, and Continuing Education Centres in Hiệp Hòa District; the construction of infrastructure for some High Schools, Vocational Education Centres, and Continuing Education Centres in Lạng Giang District and Yên Thế District. Other projects involve the investment and upgrade of infrastructure to support vocational training at the key Vocational College of Technology Vietnam - Korea Bắc Giang; the investment in the expansion of in-patient bed capacity at the Sơn Động District Health Centre; the Investment Project to build the Provincial Disease Control Centre in Bắc Giang City; the management of the safety of dams and water reservoirs (including Cấm Sơn, Khuôn Thần, Suối Nứa reservoirs, and Cầu Sơn dam).

Four projects that commenced in November 2023 include the investment in the connecting road from Provincial Road 295 to National Highway 37 in Lạng Giang District; the renovation of Provincial Road 291 connecting with National Highway 279 to Hạ Long City, Quảng Ninh Province (from Km27+600 to the border with Quảng Ninh Province); the construction of Đông Sơn Bridge in Yên Thế District and Lạng Giang District; and the investment in the construction of Provincial Road 295 from Bến Tuần bridge to Cao Thượng town and from Cao Thượng town to Bỉ Nội bridge in Tân Yên District. – VNS