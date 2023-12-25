Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Belmont Pultney Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Community Improvement Corporation of Belmont County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Butler Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Technology and Career Development Schools
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Clermont Clermont County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Delaware Delaware Area Career Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Erie Erie County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Fayette Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Fayette County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Franklin School Employees Retirement System of Ohio
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton City of Wauseon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Village of Metamora
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Village of Delta
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Gallia Gallia County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Greene Yellow Springs Development Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Guernsey Cambridge Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hancock Village of Van Buren
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Henry Northwest State Community College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Marion Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Highland Village of Lynchburg
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Hocking Logan-Hocking County District Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jackson Jackson County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Logan County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Madison Madison County-London City General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Mahoning County Educational Service Center DBA Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Guilford Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Chatham Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Medina County Council of Governments on Drug Enforcement
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery City of Englewood
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Sinclair Community College Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wright Memorial Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Morgan Morgan County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Muskingum Zanesville Muskingum County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Noble Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Paulding Village of Oakwood
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Northern Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Pike Pike County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Sandusky Terra Community College Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Scioto Village of South Webster
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Seneca Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Stark Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Akron Canton Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Tuscarawas County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Union Community Improvement Corporation of Union County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Warren County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Warren County Career Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Wayne Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Washington Washington County Career Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Wood Bowling Green State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures

