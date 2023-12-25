Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 26, 2023
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Belmont
|Pultney Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Community Improvement Corporation of Belmont County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Butler
|Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler Technology and Career Development Schools
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Clermont
|Clermont County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Delaware
|Delaware Area Career Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Erie
|Erie County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Fayette
|Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Fayette County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|School Employees Retirement System of Ohio
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|City of Wauseon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Village of Metamora
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Village of Delta
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Gallia
|Gallia County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Greene
|Yellow Springs Development Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Guernsey
|Cambridge Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hancock
|Village of Van Buren
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Henry
|Northwest State Community College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Marion Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Village of Lynchburg
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Hocking
|Logan-Hocking County District Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jackson
|Jackson County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|Logan County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Madison
|Madison County-London City General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Mahoning County Educational Service Center DBA Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Guilford Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Chatham Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Medina County Council of Governments on Drug Enforcement
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|City of Englewood
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Sinclair Community College Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wright Memorial Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Morgan
|Morgan County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Muskingum
|Zanesville Muskingum County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Noble
|Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Paulding
|Village of Oakwood
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry
|Northern Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pike
|Pike County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Sandusky
|Terra Community College Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Scioto
|Village of South Webster
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Seneca
|Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Stark
|Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Akron Canton Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Tuscarawas
|Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Tuscarawas County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Union
|Community Improvement Corporation of Union County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Warren County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Warren County Career Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wayne Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Washington
|Washington County Career Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Bowling Green State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures