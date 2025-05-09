Suspended Montgomery County Municipal Court Judge Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor Count of Obstructing Official Business

COLUMBUS — A suspended Montgomery County Municipal Court judge pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor count following an investigation by the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) into the employment of his son in the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Office.

James Piergies admitted to the single count of obstructing official business and was sentenced during a hearing in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

As part of a plea agreement, he received a 90-day suspended jail sentence, two years of community control, and a $750 fine. He also must complete 75 hours of community service and is resigning from the bench.

The SIU investigation related to the employment of Piergies’ son in the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Office, though his salary was covered by a disbursement from Montgomery County Municipal Court, with the transfers signed by Piergies.

Piergies was indicted in July 2024. SIU attorneys were appointed as special prosecutors in the case.

###

