Findings for Recovery Totaling $11,294.76 Issued Against Former Hanover Township Fiscal Officers over Late Fees, Payroll Issues

COLUMBUS — Findings for recovery totaling $11,294.76 were issued Thursday against two former fiscal officers for Hanover Township in Licking County over penalties from late payments and payroll issues.

The total included $7,806.10 against Jennifer Nethers and $1,988.19 against John Osborn over penalties, late fees, and interest, and $1,500.47 in salary overpayments against Nethers.

The findings were included in an audit of the township’s finances from Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2022.

Auditors determined that Osborn, who served as fiscal officer from April 1, 2016, through March 31, 2020, and Nethers, who served as fiscal officer between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2024, failed to timely pay federal, state, and school district taxes and withholdings and Ohio Public Employees Retirement System payments during their time in office.

The resulting late fees, penalties, and interest would have been avoided if the filings had been made on time.

Additionally, auditors determined Nethers was underpaid for several years, then overpaid when she attempted to correct the issue with a retroactive payment.

The full report detailing the issues is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Osborn and Nethers and their bonding companies are jointly and severally liable for the findings.

