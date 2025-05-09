Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,219 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,471 in the last 365 days.

Advisory: Auditor of State Keith Faber to Discuss Final Report on Investigation into Theft at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

COLUMBUS – Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber and others will discuss the final report detailing the investigation into the $2.3 million theft of Columbus Zoo resources by five former employees and the recommended changes to prevent this type of crime from happening again. 

Who:   Auditor of State Keith Faber

  Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa A. Schiffel

  Columbus Zoo President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Schmid

  Representatives of the Columbus Zoo & Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit

When:  2 p.m. Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Where: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Africa Event Center, 4850 W. Powell Road, Powell

For access to the event center, please RSVP at Press@ohioauditor.gov 

###

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Advisory: Auditor of State Keith Faber to Discuss Final Report on Investigation into Theft at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more