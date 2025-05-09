Advisory: Auditor of State Keith Faber to Discuss Final Report on Investigation into Theft at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

COLUMBUS – Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber and others will discuss the final report detailing the investigation into the $2.3 million theft of Columbus Zoo resources by five former employees and the recommended changes to prevent this type of crime from happening again. Who: Auditor of State Keith Faber Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa A. Schiffel Columbus Zoo President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Schmid Representatives of the Columbus Zoo & Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit When: 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Where: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Africa Event Center, 4850 W. Powell Road, Powell For access to the event center, please RSVP at Press@ohioauditor.gov ### The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government. Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

