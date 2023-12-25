Royalton barracks / Crash investigation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B2006120
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Eric Vitali
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/24/23 12:25 am
STREET: Upper Village Rd
TOWN: Chelsea
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT RT 110
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: n/a
WEATHER: overcast
ROAD CONDITIONS: wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tura L Ruel
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) DHMC & Gifford Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/24/2023 at approximately 12:25 am, Vermont 911 received a 911 call about a single vehicle crash on Upper Village Road in Chelsea, Orange County.
The call advised that their vehicle had left the roadway and overturned coming to rest in stream. The three passengers in the pickup were trapped in the vehicle, a 2017 Toyota Tacoma, and unable to exit. Member of the Vermont State Police from the Royalton and Berlin Stations, responded to the scene along with the Chelsea Fire Department and Frist Branch Ambulance. The Chelsea Fire Department was able to extricate the three occupants who were then transported by ambulance to local hospitals. Ms. Ruel was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) due to possible serve hypothermia. Mr. Ruel’s passengers were transported to Gifford Medical Center for evaluation and subsequently released.
Investigation determined that the vehicle was being operated by Ms. Tura Ruel, 25 of Washington. As Ms. Ruel was driving down Upper Village Rd, she lost control and slid off the roadway and rolled into a stream.
This investigation into this crash is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the State Police office in Royalton at (802) 234-9933 and speak with Cpl. Eric Vitali.
The Toyota Tundra was towed from the scene by Duprey’s Towing of Sharon.