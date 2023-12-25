Royalton barracks / Crash investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B2006120

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Eric Vitali

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12/24/23 12:25 am

STREET: Upper Village Rd

TOWN: Chelsea

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT RT 110

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: n/a

WEATHER: overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tura L Ruel

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) DHMC & Gifford Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/24/2023 at approximately 12:25 am, Vermont 911 received a 911 call about a single vehicle crash on Upper Village Road in Chelsea, Orange County.

The call advised that their vehicle had left the roadway and overturned coming to rest in stream. The three passengers in the pickup were trapped in the vehicle, a 2017 Toyota Tacoma, and unable to exit. Member of the Vermont State Police from the Royalton and Berlin Stations, responded to the scene along with the Chelsea Fire Department and Frist Branch Ambulance. The Chelsea Fire Department was able to extricate the three occupants who were then transported by ambulance to local hospitals. Ms. Ruel was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) due to possible serve hypothermia. Mr. Ruel’s passengers were transported to Gifford Medical Center for evaluation and subsequently released.

Investigation determined that the vehicle was being operated by Ms. Tura Ruel, 25 of Washington. As Ms. Ruel was driving down Upper Village Rd, she lost control and slid off the roadway and rolled into a stream.

This investigation into this crash is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the State Police office in Royalton at (802) 234-9933 and speak with Cpl. Eric Vitali.

The Toyota Tundra was towed from the scene by Duprey’s Towing of Sharon.