Royalton Barracks/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B2006118

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12/23/2023 at approximately 2132 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 South Mile Marker 5.5

TOWN: Hartford

ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Chalissa Shakir

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Journey

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Timothy Nichols

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyme, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/23/2023 at approximately 2132 hours Vermont State Police dispatch received a call from Chalissa Shakir advising she had crashed her vehicle near mile marker 5.5 south, and it was disabled, still in the roadway.

Shortly after dispatch received a call advising the 2014 Dodge Journey had been struck by the 2007 Subaru Outback. Troopers responded and secured the scene. Both operators were transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for their injuries.

As a result of this crash, the travel lane in the area was closed for an extended period of time. Vermont State Police was assisted by Hartford Fire Department and Hartford Ambulance.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed this crash or has information regarding this crash is asked to contact Trooper Marcinkowski at 802-234-9933.