Submit Release
News Search

There were 145 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,662 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23B2006118                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 12/23/2023 at approximately 2132 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 South Mile Marker 5.5

TOWN: Hartford

ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Chalissa Shakir

AGE: 30   

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Journey

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Timothy Nichols

AGE: 28    

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyme, NH

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 12/23/2023 at approximately 2132 hours Vermont State Police dispatch received a call from Chalissa Shakir advising she had crashed her vehicle near mile marker 5.5 south, and it was disabled, still in the roadway.

 

Shortly after dispatch received a call advising the 2014 Dodge Journey had been struck by the 2007 Subaru Outback. Troopers responded and secured the scene. Both operators were transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for their injuries.

 

As a result of this crash, the travel lane in the area was closed for an extended period of time. Vermont State Police was assisted by Hartford Fire Department and Hartford Ambulance.

 

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed this crash or has information regarding this crash is asked to contact Trooper Marcinkowski at 802-234-9933.

 

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks/ Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more