Royalton Barracks/ Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B2006118
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/23/2023 at approximately 2132 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 South Mile Marker 5.5
TOWN: Hartford
ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Chalissa Shakir
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Journey
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Timothy Nichols
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyme, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/23/2023 at approximately 2132 hours Vermont State Police dispatch received a call from Chalissa Shakir advising she had crashed her vehicle near mile marker 5.5 south, and it was disabled, still in the roadway.
Shortly after dispatch received a call advising the 2014 Dodge Journey had been struck by the 2007 Subaru Outback. Troopers responded and secured the scene. Both operators were transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for their injuries.
As a result of this crash, the travel lane in the area was closed for an extended period of time. Vermont State Police was assisted by Hartford Fire Department and Hartford Ambulance.
This crash is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed this crash or has information regarding this crash is asked to contact Trooper Marcinkowski at 802-234-9933.