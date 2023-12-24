St. Albans Barracks/ LSA, Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2007423
TROOPER: Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/23/2023 at approximately 2305 hours
LOCATION: Route 36 by Ryan Rd, Fairfield VT
VIOLATIONS: Leaving the scene of an accident, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Derek Jettie
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 23rd, 2023 at 2305 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash in the location of Route 36 by Ryan Rd in the town of Fairfield. Upon arrival, the vehicle involved in the crash sustained significant damage and evidence on scene indicated there was potential injury on the operator of the vehicle. The operator fled the scene and was not located.
The following evening, on December 24th 2023 at approximately 1645 hours, Vermont State Police made contact with the operator of the crash and identified him as Derek Jettie (31) of Fairfield. It was revealed Jettie's license was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont.
Jettie sustained minor injuries from the crash.
Jettie was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 01/30/24 for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 01/30/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION:NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: N