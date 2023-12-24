St. Albans Barracks/ LSA, Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE





CASE#: 23A2007423

TROOPER: Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993









DATE/TIME: 12/23/2023 at approximately 2305 hours

LOCATION: Route 36 by Ryan Rd, Fairfield VT

VIOLATIONS: Leaving the scene of an accident, Criminal DLS









ACCUSED: Derek Jettie

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On December 23rd, 2023 at 2305 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash in the location of Route 36 by Ryan Rd in the town of Fairfield. Upon arrival, the vehicle involved in the crash sustained significant damage and evidence on scene indicated there was potential injury on the operator of the vehicle. The operator fled the scene and was not located.





The following evening, on December 24th 2023 at approximately 1645 hours, Vermont State Police made contact with the operator of the crash and identified him as Derek Jettie (31) of Fairfield. It was revealed Jettie's license was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont.





Jettie sustained minor injuries from the crash.





Jettie was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 01/30/24 for the above offenses.





COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 01/30/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION:NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: N







