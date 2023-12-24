FIRE INVESTIGATION - 23A2007414 - ST ALBANS,VT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2007414

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: St Albans Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

DATE/TIME: December 23, 2023 – Time of Call: 12:54 PM

LOCATION: 59 Bank Street St Albans, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

PROPERTY OWNERS: Thomas & Kimberly O’Brien

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

Tenant Apt. #1: Krzysztof Kaminski

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

Tenant Apt #2: David Brueckner

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

Tenant Apt #3: Brandon Coburn

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 23, 2023, at 12:54 PM the St Albans Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at a three-unit apartment building at 59 Bank Street in St Albans, VT. When fire crews arrived, they discovered heavy black smoke emitting from the porch area on the west side of the structure and heavy fire emitting from a window on the first floor on the east side of the structure. It took several hours to extinguish the fire with mutual aid provided by fire departments from Swanton, St Albans Town, Georgia, and Milton.

As part of Fire Chief Matthew Mulheron’s assessment of the scene he contacted Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.

Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene and conducted a scene examination on Sunday December 24, 2023. The origin of the fire was determined to be in the laundry room located on the east side of the building on the first floor. The fire began in the dryer and spread to surrounding combustible materials. Initial attempts by one of the tenants to extinguish the fire with a handheld fire extinguisher failed.

The building and contents sustained substantial fire, heat, smoke, and water damage and is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is classified as accidental in nature. No one was injured during the fire or its suppression. Damage to the property is estimated to be more than $500,000.00. The tenants have found alternate housing in the area.

No further information.

MDH

Det. Sergeant Matthew Hill

VT State Police

Fire and Explosions Investigations Unit

Cell – (802)585-6412

Office – (802)878-7111

Email – matthew.hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI – CFI

NAFI - CFEI