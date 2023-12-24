One lane closed: I-89 S, Hartford, at MM5

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

ONE LANE OF I-89 SOUTHBOUND is CLOSED in the area of MM 5 in Hartford due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, POSSIBLY FOR SEVERAL HOURS. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

