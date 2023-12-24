Royalton Barracks/ Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2006113

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12/23/2023 at approximately 1830 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 south, mile marker 22

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Kevin J. Tam

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Orange, NJ

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/23/2023, at approximately 1830 hours, State Police initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 89, southbound, near mile marker 22, for a vehicle traveling a 118 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone. The operator was identified as Kevin J. Tam. He was issued a citation to appear in the Windsor County Court on 02/06/2024 for Excessive Speed.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/06/2024

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.