Royalton Barracks/ Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2006113
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/23/2023 at approximately 1830 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 south, mile marker 22
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Kevin J. Tam
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Orange, NJ
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/23/2023, at approximately 1830 hours, State Police initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 89, southbound, near mile marker 22, for a vehicle traveling a 118 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone. The operator was identified as Kevin J. Tam. He was issued a citation to appear in the Windsor County Court on 02/06/2024 for Excessive Speed.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/06/2024
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.