Commissioning of a new building of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, December 22 - On December 22, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe City, Honorable Rustam Emomali, inaugurated a new building of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Tajikistan on Shevchenko street of the capital.

The newly built facility consists of 13 floors and a basement, including management offices, offices and departments of the central apparatus. It also accommodates a number of republican medical and healthcare centers, offices of state investment projects in the field of health and social protection of the population, the State Service for Supervision of Health and Social Protection of the Population, the State Agency for Social Protection of the Population, the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Service, the State Medical and Social Expertise Service of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Tajikistan, and other organizations and institutions of the Ministry's infrastructure, which previously operated in other places.

During the review of the conditions and opportunities provided in the newly built facility, the Honorable President Emomali Rahmon highly appreciated the quality of its construction works.

In the new Digitalization and Innovative Technologies Center, which is located on the second floor of the new administrative building of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon got acquainted online with the training process of a number of doctors of the country abroad, and had a sincere and constructive conversation with them.

The great Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, called upon the young doctors of the country, who are studying abroad, to make effective use of the favorable conditions and opportunities, to study modern sciences and to return to their homeland and serve faithfully for the benefit of their state and nation.

At the same time, the mentioned center has a digitization section, telemedicine room, consultation room and other sections, and experienced programmers and specialists are employed in this center.

The head of state was informed that a special hall furnished with modern equipment has been prepared in the Center for Digitization and Innovative Technologies, and using it, experienced specialists and chief specialists of the Ministry can perform various surgical operations and, in necessary cases, provide recommendations and consultations online to doctors from different regions of the country.

During the acquaintance with the newly built facilities, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon was briefed that the administrative building has a canteen with 200 seats, a meeting room for 400 people, a sports hall, a library, the archive of the ministry, spacious and modern halls for holding meetings, industry events and other places for recreation of employees.

The new building of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Tajikistan was built according to the direct instructions of the great Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, and high-quality domestic materials and items were used upon its construction.

The customer of the construction of the facility is the State Institution "Directorate of Construction of Government Facilities" of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, and it was built according to the project of "PILJ SANIIOSP" OJSC.

The main contractors for the construction of the facility are the domestic construction companies - "Favvora", "Samar SN" and "Inkishof Sokhtmon" LLCs.

During the construction works of this facility, from 450 to 650 citizens of the country were provided with well-paying jobs.

President Emomali Rahmon assessed the opening of the beautiful and modern building of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population as a valuable gift of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan to all employees in the field of health and social protection of the country's population.

The head of state called on the workers and officials of this advanced sector of society to direct all their efforts to ensure the health of the population with the usage of the available conditions and resources.

In turn, the employees of the healthcare and social protection sphere of the country's population expressed their deep gratitude to the great Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, for his constant care and support.