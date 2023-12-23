Submit Release
St. Johnsbury / DUI Drugs, Resisting Arrest, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4009419

TROOPER: David Garces                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                       

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/23/2023 at 0322 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterford, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI drugs, Resisting Arrest, VCOR

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Kearney                                         

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/23/2023 at 0323 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-93 in the town of Waterford, VT.  Troopers observed signs of impairment on the operator, and he was arrested for suspicion DUI drugs. The operator also resisted arrest. After further processing at the St. Johnsbury Barracks, he was cited and released into the custody of NERCF.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/04/2024  at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: Included.

 

