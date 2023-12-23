St. Johnsbury / DUI Drugs, Resisting Arrest, VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4009419
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/23/2023 at 0322 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterford, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI drugs, Resisting Arrest, VCOR
ACCUSED: Timothy Kearney
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/23/2023 at 0323 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-93 in the town of Waterford, VT. Troopers observed signs of impairment on the operator, and he was arrested for suspicion DUI drugs. The operator also resisted arrest. After further processing at the St. Johnsbury Barracks, he was cited and released into the custody of NERCF.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/04/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
MUG SHOT: Included.