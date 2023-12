Berlin Barracks- Crash/ Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A3007236

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

VIOLATION: False Information to a Police Officer, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Bradley Sargent

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT

DATE/TIME: 12/22/23 at 2030 hours

STREET: US RT 2

TOWN: Moretown

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Soapstone Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brian Fuller

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Compass

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver’s side

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Bradley Sargent

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT

INJURIES: None

Passenger: Bobbie Beauregard

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT

INJURIES: Minor

Passenger: Juvenile

AGE: 5

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT

INJURIES: Minor

Passenger: Juvenile

AGE: 10

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT

INJURIES: Minor

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to the area of US RT 2 and Soapstone Rd in Moretown for a two vehicle crash. Subsequent investigation revealed Vehicle #1 turned left out of a driveway onto US RT 2 travelling west. Vehicle #2 was travelling East on US RT 2 when Vehicle #1 failed to yield to the right of way of traffic, causing the crash. During the investigation of the crash, Bradley Sargent attempted to deflect the investigation by stating the passenger was driving. Sargent was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division for False Information to a Police Officer and Criminal DLS.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/15/23 @ 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.