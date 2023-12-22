Man Arrested for Facebook Marketplace Armed Robberies

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce a man has been arrested for robbing people he arranged to meet for Facebook Marketplace transactions.

In each of the below offenses, the suspect arranged to meet the victim at the listed location to sell items to the victim. The suspect brandished a handgun and took property from the victim. The suspect fled the scene.

On Thursday, August 17, 2023, at approximately 9:01 p.m., in the 5100 block of B Street, Southeast. CCN: 23135583

On Saturday, August 19, 2023, at approximately 9:23 a.m., in the 5100 block of B Street, Southeast. CCN: 23136441

On Sunday, December 3, 2023, at approximately 2:17 p.m., in the 3600 block of Highwood Drive, Southeast. CCN: 23196907

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 19-year-old Isaiah James Green, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Robbery.

MPD encourages residents to use designated Safe Exchange Zones if meeting up with people to complete transactions from online market platforms. These designated areas serve as a safe place for people to exchange goods or money in order to prevent pre-staged robberies. MPD also strongly encourages the public to be especially wary of meeting people who refuse to meet at a Safe Exchange Zone location.

MPD Safe Exchange zones can be found at every district station and the Special Operations Division’s Harbor Patrol.

MPD Safe Exchange Zone locations:

First District Station: 101 M Street SW

Second District Station: 3320 Idaho Avenue NW

Third District Station: 1620 V Street NW

Fourth District Station: 6001 Georgia Avenue NW

Fifth District Station: 1805 Bladensburg Road NE

Sixth District Station: 5002 Hayes Street NE

Seventh District Station: 2455 Alabama Avenue SE

Special Operations Division’s Harbor Patrol: 550 Water Street SW

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.