Low-Cost Tips to Heat Your Home

Winter is here, and with it, the chilly temperatures. The costs of heating a home may be daunting, especially if you live in an old home or are experiencing financial hardships, but the quest for a warm, cozy home doesn’t have to break the bank.

Read the tips below on how to stay warm on a budget this winter.

Perform a home energy assessment

A home energy assessment can help you understand the whole picture of your household's energy use. It can help you determine how much energy your home uses, where your home is inefficient and which problem areas you should prioritize fixing to save energy and improve the comfort of your home. A home energy assessment should be your first step before making energy-saving home improvements. To learn more about home energy assessments, visit Do-It-Yourself Home Energy Assessments | Department of Energy.

Seal the cracks and stop the drafts

Heating your home begins with keeping the cold out. To do this, look for doors, windows and other areas that may be letting cold air seep into your home. If your windows and doors are letting in too much cold air, consider making a weatherstrip at home using a pool noodle or a rolled-up towel to stop the draft. If you need additional ways to keep the heat in, look into the process of protecting your home from outside elements, more commonly known as weatherization.

Let the sun in

Keep window coverings like blinds or curtains open during the day to take advantage of the sun’s heat – especially windows that get direct sunlight. Close them at night to keep heat from escaping.

Reverse your ceiling fans

If you have ceiling fans in your home, take a minute to change their direction to counterclockwise to push the warm air down. Using the heat that is already in your home will help distribute the air more evenly and keep your thermostat from turning on as often.

Service your heating systems

You may only be able to heat your home to the ability of your heating system. To ensure the full functionality of your heating system, take a few minutes to do some regular maintenance.

If your heating system is not properly heating your home, check your ductwork and be sure that there are no signs of damage and that vents are not blocked by anything. It’s also a good idea to clean and if needed, replace your air filter to efficient airflow for your system.

If you are using a wood stove to heat your home, make sure you are having the highest impact by using a high-efficiency stove, using dry wood, keeping your stove hot and ensuring it has proper ventilation. To find more information on maintaining or finding the right wood stove, visit Choosing the Right Wood-Burning Stove | US EPA. Home heating is the second leading cause of home fires so be mindful when using a wood stove or other similar methods to heat your home. Download the free Home Fire Safety Guide from the U.S. Fire Administration for ways to keep your home safe from fires.

Explore heating assistance programs

The federal government offers various programs to help with energy and heating assistance.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) can help you pay your heating or cooling bills or get emergency services during an energy crisis. To see if you qualify and how to apply, visit LIHEAP Map State and Territory Contact Listing | The Administration for Children and Families (hhs.gov).

For home improvements that save money on energy, you may qualify for help through the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP). Your eligibility for weatherization assistance depends on your income. To see if you qualify and how to apply, visit How to Apply for Weatherization Assistance | Department of Energy.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) offers home improvement loans that may potentially be used to repair and modify your home, including your heating system.

From sealing the smallest of cracks to using the power of the sun, heating your home doesn’t have to break the bank. For additional low-cost and free tips to heat your home, visit #WinterReady | Ready.gov.