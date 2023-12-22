Victims Identified in Southwest Shooting

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that killed a man and a woman in Southwest D.C.

On Thursday, December 21, 2023, at approximately 11:49 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Half Street Southwest. Upon arrival, they located three men and a woman with gunshot wounds. The woman died at the scene. The three men were transported to local hospitals for treatment. One man died from his injuries, one man was treated and released, and the other remains hospitalized.

The decedents have been identified as 35-year-old Patricia Harris and 24-year-old Tyrone Jacobs, both of Southwest, DC.

Previously, an image and description of a suspect vehicle was released. A vehicle consistent with the suspect vehicle was recovered in Prince George’s County yesterday evening. Due to the condition of the vehicle, confirmation is ongoing.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 per victim, bringing the reward up to $50,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this offense. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 23206726