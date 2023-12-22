LEGISLATIVE NEWS: Statement from Sen. Trudeau and Rep. Mena on not-guilty verdict for officers charged with the death of Manuel Ellis

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Today, State Senator Yasmin Trudeau (D-Tacoma) and State Representative Sharlett Mena (D-Tacoma) issued the following statement after the three Tacoma Police Department officers were found not guilty of the murder and manslaughter of Manuel Ellis:

“Our hearts are heavy, like many in our community, as we process the not-guilty verdicts for the officers involved in the tragic death of Manuel Ellis. And while we appreciate all the work that went into this case, we struggle with this painful outcome.

“Justice was not achieved in the courthouse. Not for Manny Ellis or his family, or the many community members deeply impacted by his death and the results of this case.

“Almost four years ago, we learned of Manny’s death and the troubling facts that surrounded it including the use of excessive force, the application of a lateral neck restraint, hog-tying, and neglecting to provide aid or seek medical assistance as he pleaded for a lifesaving breath.

“We recognize that these are not isolated incidents but, rather, that they represent a systemic issue that many of us have been actively addressing about the historic culture of policing and the very real consequences that have disproportionately burdened communities of color, especially Black Americans.

“The Legislature has been working to address the issues surrounding the use of deadly force by law enforcement through the enactment of increased oversight, like the “duty to intervene,” that provides a responsibility for officers to intervene and prevent the use of excessive force. We also grieve knowing that this is no solace to the Ellis family as these reforms were not able to apply retroactively to the Ellis case.

“As we all process this verdict, we want our community to know that we hear you, we see you, and we will continue working on legislation for a system that prioritizes transparency, accountability, and the protection of all individuals, regardless of who they are or what is assumed about their lives.

“We want you to know that the quest for justice and accountability for all our community members does not end here. We remain committed to creating a system that values every life and ensures that those entrusted with protecting and serving do so with the highest standards of professionalism. And when they break the public’s trust and fail to comply with those standards, there must be accountability.”