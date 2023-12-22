Submit Release
About Turkmen-Russian consultations on information activities

22 December 2023

In the framework of the implementation of the “Cooperation Program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation for 2023-2024”, on December 22, 2023, consultations on cooperation in the information sphere were held between the heads of structural divisions of the Foreign Ministries of the two countries via video conference.

During the meeting, diplomats discussed the activities of the press services of Turkmenistan and Russia with the prospect of developing cooperation both in a bilateral format and within the framework of regional structures and international platforms.

The parties discussed issues of digital diplomacy in the context of the use of advanced media tools in information support of foreign policy.

Attention was also paid to strengthening interaction between the foreign policy publications of the two countries.

Mutual interest was expressed in further expanding contacts and exchanges between relevant departments.

