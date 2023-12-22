Coral Gables Museum Welcomes New Board Members and Announces New Vice Chair

Coral Gables Museum Tere Shelton Bernace Ivette Arango O'Doski

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coral Gables Museum is proud to announce the addition of two distinguished new members to its Board of Directors and the appointment of a new Vice Chair. Joining the board are Ivette Arango O'Doski and Tere Shelton Bernace, bringing with them a wealth of experience and expertise. Additionally, Eduardo Otaola, a valued member of our board, has been appointed as the new Vice Chair of the Board of Directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Ivette and Tere to our Board of Directors,” announced Jose Valdes-Fauli, Chair of Coral Gables Museum. “I am confident that they will both make significant contributions to our Board.”

Tere Shelton Bernace, with over 22 years of experience in real estate and a strong background in international banking, is a renowned broker and co-owner at Shelton and Stewart Realtors, LLC. Tere’s deep understanding of luxury residential and commercial properties, combined with her leadership in sales and market presence in Coral Gables, makes her an invaluable addition to the Museum’s board. Her academic achievements include a Bachelor's in History of Art from Yale University and a Master of International Management from the American Graduate School of International Management.

“Being invited to join the board of a museum is the fulfillment of a lifetime goal, more so in my native Coral Gables and as a lifelong fan of everything City Beautiful,” shared Tere Shelton Bernace. “I am honored and excited to serve in such great company.”

Ivette Arango O’Doski is a distinguished attorney and consultant with extensive experience in government relations, economic development, and tourism. As the President and CEO of IOC, Ivette O’Doski Consulting, and COO of Ivette Arango Interiors, she brings a unique perspective to the board. Ivette's educational background includes a Juris Doctor from the University of Miami School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from the University of Miami. Her community involvement and professional associations are extensive, reflecting her commitment to public service and the arts. Ivette Arango O’Doski brings her extensive experience and expertise to the Coral Gables Museum Board of Directors and will also be a key member of the Fundraising Committee. Her involvement is expected to greatly enhance the committee’s efforts in supporting the museum’s diverse range of programs and exhibitions.

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors of Coral Gables Museum,” expressed O’Doski. “I am excited to be a part of this prestigious institution and to help shape its future.”

Eduardo Otaola, a dedicated member of our board, steps into his new role as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors. His leadership and commitment to the museum have been instrumental in our growth and success. In addition to his vital role as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, Otaola also takes on significant responsibility as Chair of the Fundraising Committee. His leadership in this area is instrumental in driving the museum’s fundraising initiatives and strategic financial planning.

The Coral Gables Museum is excited to welcome Tere Shelton Bernace and Ivette Arango O'Doski to the Board of Directors and looks forward to the continued leadership and insights of Eduardo Otaola in his new role. Their collective experience and dedication to the arts and community will undoubtedly contribute to the museum's mission of celebrating architecture, urbanism, and the visual arts.

About the Coral Gables Museum:

The Coral Gables Museum fosters an appreciation for the Civic Arts in Coral Gables. It explores and celebrates the history, vision, urban and environmental design, and cultural landscape of the City Beautiful within a broad audience that goes from children, families, and community members to national and international visitors. The museum optimizes its mission by cultivating effective partnerships, and providing programming that includes exhibitions, educational programs, lectures, tours, publications and special events.