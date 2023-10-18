Coral Gables Museum Announces People’s Choice and Acquisition Award Winners for 9th Annual Capture Coral Gables Contest

Carmen Garcia. "Enchanted Trees", 2023. Capture Coral Gables People's Choice David Gary Lloyd. "Terrestrial Palm", 2023. As I See It People's Choice Award Victor Jaramillo. "Elena", 2023. Capture Coral Gables Grand Prize and Acquisition Award

People’s Choice and Acquisition Award Winners for 9th Annual Capture Coral Gables Photography Contest, and Coral Gables Garden Club Photography Competition

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following an exceptional exhibition in which talented photographers captured the essence of Coral Gables in various captivating ways, the Coral Gables Museum is delighted to announce the winners of the People’s Choice and Acquisition Awards for the 9th Annual Capture Coral Gables Photography Contest.

From August 10 to October 1, 2023, the winning photographs, alongside other remarkable finalist works, captivated the gaze and ignited the imaginations of over 5,000 Museum visitors. The People’s Choice Award was determined by the votes of our engaged audience, providing them with the opportunity to contribute to the selection process. "Having the chance to vote for your favorite work is always a delightful aspect of the Museum experience. Additionally, the Museum benefits from the diverse perspectives on the contest works, coming both from our incredible jurors and from the public," noted Director of Curatorial Programs, Yuni Villalonga.

This year, the Coral Gables Museum also presented the awarded photographs of the Coral Gables Garden Club's photography competition, As I See It, which is now in its third edition, and a People’s Choice Award was presented to a piece within that exhibition as well.

The 2023 Capture Coral Gables’ People’s Choice Award goes to Carmen Garcia for her breathtaking work titled “Enchanted Trees.” The People’s Choice Award for As I See It is presented to David Gary Lloyd for his evocative piece, "Terrestrial Palm."

For the second year now, the Museum announces an Acquisition Prize: a piece that will become part of its diverse collection of artifacts that range from history to contemporary art and architecture items. The 2023 Acquisition Prize goes to Victor Jaramillo for “Elena,” a beautiful, black and white portrait of Books and Books’ employee, Elena, standing in front of the tall bookshelves. Jaramillo, who submitted this photograph in the “Coral Gables at Work” category, is also the Capture Coral Gables Grand Prize winner this year. “Elena” is a compelling photograph that deeply resonates with the Museum's mission and is representative of the hard-working people in our City Beautiful today,” said Villalonga.

"The People's Choice and Acquisition Awards further exemplify the deep connection between the Museum and our community," stated Elvis Fuentes, Executive Director at Coral Gables Museum. "We continue to be astonished by the caliber of work submitted and are eager to see how these awards inspire future photography-based artists to participate."

Capture Coral Gables is an annual photography contest that celebrates the beauty and diversity of Coral Gables today, through fresh and innovative lenses. For the dates and call for applications of the 10th Capture Coral Gables edition, please subscribe to the Museum’s Newsletter.

Capture Coral Gables is very grateful to our sponsors: MG Developer, Sharff, Wittmer, Kurtz, Jackson & Diaz, and ThinkTank, with additional support from Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce, Palm Film Lab, AVC Photo Store and School, Coral Gables Art Cinema, Books & Books, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, and PhotoPro.