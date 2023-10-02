Coral Gables Museum Receives Gift to Create Robert D. and Eleanor C. Zahner Endowment for Education

Jose Valdes-Fauli, Pam Admire, John Admire, George Kakouris, and Gianna Riccardi, cutting the ribbon of the new Zahner Center at Coral Gables Museum Annual Member's Meeting.

Coral Gables Museum recieves generous gift from Estate of the Zahner family to create the Robert D. and Eleanor Zahner Endowment for Coral Gables Museum

This is the very important first step in consolidating the museum’s financial future.” — Elvis Fuentes, Executive Director of Coral Gables Museum

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coral Gables Museum is pleased to announce that it has received a generous gift from the Estate of the Zahner family to create the Robert D. and Eleanor Zahner Endowment for Coral Gables Museum last Thursday, during its Annual Members’ Meeting. The gift of over $368,000 is the first endowment funding in the museum’s 13-year history.

“We are excited to partner with the Coral Gables Museum to support its educational programs,” said George Kakouris, Chair Emeritus of the Coral Gables Museum and financial advisor to the Zahners. “Bob and Eleanor believed that education is the key to a successful future and they were committed to helping the museum provide high-quality educational opportunities to the Coral Gables community.”

Accrued interest from the Zahner Endowment will support the museum’s educational programs, including school camps, children and adult workshops, and community-based projects and exhibitions at the Robert D. and Eleanor C. Zahner Center for Education.

“Our educational programs focus on civic arts, architecture, history, and art for healing, which we are launching in collaboration with Doctors Hospital. They are designed to be both fun and educational,” said Coral Gables Museum’s Director of Education Gianna Riccardi during the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Zahner Center. The Zahner Center is located at the Coral Gables Museum and has been offering a variety of educational programs for children and adults for over a year.

“We are deeply grateful to the Zahners for their generous support. It is an expression of their love for Coral Gables. Bob served as City Attorney for decades, and Eleanor chose the museum to carry out this crucial part of their philanthropic work,” said Elvis Fuentes, Executive Director of the Coral Gables Museum. “This is the very important first step in consolidating the museum’s financial future. We invite other legacy donors to contribute as well so that we can continue to develop educational programs for children and adults in our community.”

