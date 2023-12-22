SHARE!’s FOUNDER & CEO RUTH HOLLMAN DEPARTS NON-PROFIT

We extend our gratitude to Ruth for her substantial contributions to this remarkable philanthropy, and we are confident that our community will continue to thrive, making her proud.” — Executive Board President Carl Ferro

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruth Hollman, who founded and served the company with commitment and dedication for the past 30 years, is no longer with SHARE! the Self-Help and Recovery Exchange.

"We extend our gratitude to Ruth for her substantial contributions to this remarkable philanthropy, and we are confident that our community will continue to thrive, making her proud," said Executive Board President Carl Ferro. "Recognizing Ruth's significant impact, we express appreciation for her enduring commitment to the organization."

This leadership change aligns with SHARE!'s ongoing commitment for growth and expansion in the next phase of the organization.

SHARE! was founded by a group of self-help meeting attendees that had gathered in the living room of founder and CEO Ruth Hollman. They brainstormed about how to create the ideal place for people work on their recovery. Three members came up with the name “SHARE!” because people heal by sharing their stories, strength and hope. Another community member donated an existing nonprofit, the Emotional Health Association, of which SHARE! became the sole project. The attendees formed a board to bring this vision to life. SHARE! initially opened its doors in 1993 in Venice, California. Today they operate support centers in both Culver City and Downtown Los Angeles.

About SHARE!

Since 1993, SHARE! the Self-Help and Recovery Exchange has served Los Angeles through self-help support groups and building communities which provide recovery and social support. Participants develop skills to cope with substance use, trauma, mental health disorders and dysfunctional relationships. SHARE!’s goal is to contribute to ending homelessness in Los Angeles by providing its successful model of housing those in need within the first couple of days of contact, and ensuring they are aware of the services available to them including self-help support groups. This proven formula provides homeless people a pathway out of poverty and a way back to becoming full participants in society. For more information visit shareselfhelp.org.

# # #



