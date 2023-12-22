Maine DOE Update – December 22, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

Governor Janet Mills announced this week that her Administration has awarded six schools a total of $985,000 to recruit, train, and retain educators through pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship pilot programs. Associate Commissioner of Labor Samantha Dina and Associate Commissioner of Education Megan Welter announced the awards during a Zoom press conference. | More

On the latest episode of her What Holds Us Together podcast, Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin talked with three educators about the strategies they learned through the Maine DOE’s partnership with The Regulated Classroom to improve staff and student wellbeing, increase student engagement, and help with regulation. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is accepting applications from school administrative units (SAUs) and Education in the Unorganized Territory (EUT) to be part of a 3-year First 10 Community School pilot project funded through Maine’s Preschool Development Grant. | More

Effective October 1, 2023, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has expanded MaineCare eligibility for children and young adults under 21 in Maine to include family incomes up to 300% of the federal poverty level. That translates to an annual salary of about $59,000 for a family of two and $90,000 for a family of four. Additionally, the Maine DHHS eliminated most premiums for children’s coverage, effective March 1, 2023. | More

Apply Now! Schools and community-based organizations can now apply for the 2024 Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative grants through the Maine Department of Education (DOE). These grants support hands-on, engaging, interdisciplinary outdoor learning and career exploration opportunities that connect students with Maine’s amazing natural environments and landscapes. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

The fishery on Mill Street in Raymond was swimming with hands-on science in late November as ecology and recently arrived immigrant students from Windham High School (WHS) helped Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (IFW) scientists weigh, measure, and spawn Sebago Lake land-locked salmon from Panther Run. | More

In an effort to introduce students to a more hands-on outdoor learning experience at Upper Kennebec Valley High School, Mr. Davis’s Maine Woodsmen course and Mr. Atwood’s Wildlife Studies course collaborated in spending an entire day in the woods dedicated to exploring skills not otherwise practiced in a classroom. | More

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development, Training, and Events

This event is open to all school personnel. The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is hosting its third training opportunity focused on learning around diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice (DEIJ), and the impact that increasing understanding of DEIJ can have on teaching practices, instructional strategies, and classroom management in every discipline area. | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here