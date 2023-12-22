Opening of a building of "Dunyoi Osh" service center in Dushanbe

TAJIKISTAN, December 22 - On December 22, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, opened a beautiful and modern building of "Dunyoi Osh" service center on Rahimi street of the capital's Sino district.

"Dunyoi Osh" service center consists of a basement and 3 floors, and based on the instructions of the head of state, it was built by the domestic businessman Umarjon Alimadov to welcome the great national holiday - 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, in accordance with the unique art of national architecture. The facility is unique in Central Asia in terms of its design, service options and decoration of the tradition of ancient national culture.

The Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, first viewed the process of preparing this type of national dish, which was cooked in 16 pots of various sizes and a two-ton pot by the center's skilled cooks.

It is worth emphasizing that pilaf (osh) is considered one of the tastiest national dishes of Tajiks, and in 2016, it was included in the list of the best examples of world intangible culture at the 11th meeting of a UNESCO body on the protection of intangible cultural heritage.

The center has two kitchens and three halls, including a dining hall, a national family restaurant, and a hall for various activities and events, equipped with all equipment and other modern service facilities, including display monitors.

The center also has two dining halls with 144 seats each.

The dining hall is located on the first floor of the building and has 550 seats. In this place, different types of pilaf dishes are offered mainly for customers and guests.

The national family restaurant is located on the second floor of the center and has 290 seats. There are also 4 separate rooms for clients and guests in this hall.

The Leader of the Nation spoke in this hall with representatives of the diplomatic corps of Tajikistan, who were among the first guests of "Dunyoi Osh", and recalled the popularity and unique taste of national dishes.

It was emphasized that Tajik national dishes are well-known in the world, and Tajik cooking art has been formed over centuries under the influence of rich history.

The center's entertainment and event hall, decorated with unique art, has 220 seats, with national motifs and installation of large monitors with its unique luxury, attracting the attention of every viewer.

In this hall, there are huge candles of different colors, more than 200 lighting lamps, a monitor for live broadcasting and showing of programs, which enables holding any meetings and events at a high level.

In total, 1,060 people are served at "Dunyoi Osh" service center simultaneously.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, while visiting the facilities and opportunities provided, guided the employees and other officials to treat customers and guests well, to present the high art of Tajik hospitality, culture, to provide services based on international requirements and to pay tribute to the rich cultural heritage of the Tajik nation.

It should be reminded that the construction works in the unique service facilities in the capital of the country, Dushanbe City, according to the project of the Subsidiary Enterprise of the State Unitary Enterprise "Loihakash" began in 2021 and were completed with the involvement of domestic specialists at a high level and with high quality.

With the opening of this center, 200 people, including 90 young people, have been provided with permanent well-paid jobs as waiters in two shifts.

The building of the service facility is equipped with a separate heating point, and an elevator is also installed in it. Around the building there is a parking area of 3500 square meters for 150 vehicles.

The sidewalks around the center are covered with tiles, and decorative flowers and plants are planted, adding freshness and comfort to the walks and recreation of residents and visitors. At night, the illumination of the center gives this corner of Dushanbe a special beauty.

The establishment and use of such a unique service center in the capital of the country - Dushanbe will give a serious impetus to the presentation of national dishes, the promotion of culinary art, the unique Tajik culture of hospitality, the protection of national values and the development of folk crafts.

The Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, after familiarizing himself with the possibilities and modern conditions of service at "Dunoy Osh", expressed his gratitude for the initiative of the domestic businessman Umarjon Alimadov for supporting the constructive policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and in this context, creating new jobs for residents. The President gave useful instructions and advice to the officials for the establishment of such centers in all cities and districts of the country.