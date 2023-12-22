NDDOT awards $10M in Township Assistance Program funding

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) selected 22 projects to fund through the newly created Township Assistance Program (TAP).







Legislation creating the TAP was approved by the 68th Legislative Assembly and signed by Gov. Doug Burgum last spring. The program provides $10 million to NDDOT for improvements on township roads and bridges, using state funds to improve local corridors that are considered economic generators.







NDDOT worked with partners from Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute, North Dakota Association of Counties and North Dakota Township Officers Association to develop the program.







“This program is providing much-needed funding to improve rural roads and bridges in townships across North Dakota,” Burgum said. “Investing now will help ensure our citizens have safe and reliable routes throughout the state for decades to come.”







Townships worked with the county to submit their applications. The TAP received applications for 284 projects totaling $66.7 million in requested funds.







Twenty-one projects met program criteria and were fully funded. One alternative project will be partially funded and receive any unspent funds from other projects. For a complete list of projects visit www.dot.nd.gov/townshipprogram.







“The response to the Township Assistance Program was immense,” said NDDOT Director Ron Henke. “We realize there is still a great deal of need for funding on the county level, and we will be reaching out to unsuccessful applicants to gather information for consideration through the Flexible Transportation Fund.”







The Flexible Transportation Fund is a different funding formula also enacted by the legislature last session. For more information visit www.dot.nd.gov/flexfund. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31.

