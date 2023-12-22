The Coastal Stewards Announce Expanded Focus on Marine Life Conservation at ‘Winter Wishes Celebration’

Coastal Stewards Logo John Holloway, President and CEO of The Coastal Stewards Coastal Stewards Expert Panel The Coastal Stewards - Winter Wishes Event

Event Held at Manatee Lagoon in West Palm Beach and Featured Conservation Experts, ‘Coastal Stewards of the Year’ Awards Presentation, and LEGO Competition

For over forty years, we've been at the forefront of marine life appreciation and conservation” — John Holloway, CEO & President of The Coastal Stewards