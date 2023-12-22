Juniper Villages Named to U.S. News & World Report Best Nursing Homes of 2024 List

Juniper Communities celebrates 35 years of caring for aging adults.

BLOOMFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juniper Communities, a leading provider of senior living communities, is proud to announce that three Juniper Village communities that offer short-term rehabilitation have been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as being the best on their Best Nursing Homes of 2024 list. All received an overall rating of 5 out of 5.

• Juniper Village at Spicewood Summit located in Austin, Texas

• Juniper Village at Lincoln Heights located in San Antonio, Texas

• Juniper Village at Bucks County located in Bensalem, Pennsylvania

To calculate the Best Nursing Homes ratings, U.S. News evaluated each nursing home’s performance using a variety of quality measures obtained from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The U.S. News methodology factors in data on resident care, safety, outcomes, and other aspects of quality. Both short- and long-term ratings include data on nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs and success in preventing ER and hospital visits.

“U.S. News’ Best Nursing Homes ratings give patients, senior residents, their families and caregivers an objective assessment of quality, to help them choose the facility that best fits their individual needs,” said Daniel Lara Agudelo, health data analyst at U.S. News. “Nursing homes that have earned the recognition of U.S. News have a track record of achieving better outcomes for patients and residents, and maximizing the amount of care they receive from nurses and other staff.”

Juniper Communities is recognized by the senior living industry as a major industry influencer for its programming, use of technology, and evidence-based integrated model of care. Its two major wellness-centric programs that serve as key factors to its’ success are Catalyst and Connect4Life. Catalyst is an ecosystem of programs and services, which focus on the seven dimensions of wellness using integrative technology. Connect4Life is a high-tech, high-touch program that integrates onsite medical and therapy services overseen by a medical/lifestyle concierge to ensure a human connection.



About Juniper Communities

Juniper Communities, a leader in quality, value, and innovation in long-term care, operates senior living communities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Texas that emphasize residents’ well-being, interaction, and security. Its approach to housing and care offers residents the opportunity to live a full life, regardless of age or health. Juniper’s innovative Connect4Life program has been proven to improve residents’ care by decreasing hospitalizations, re-hospitalizations, and urgent care visits while offering potential cost savings to public programs such as Medicare. To learn more about the many ways Juniper Communities innovates in support of its residents, visit www.junipercommunities.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.