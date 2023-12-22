VADOC Showcases Giving Spirit Across Virginia

Agency News

RICHMOND — Facilities, probation and parole districts, and units from across the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) have given back to their communities this holiday season, demonstrating the department’s giving spirit.

“I could not be prouder of our employees across the Commonwealth,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “The people at the Virginia Department of Corrections are fully committed both to the people they serve and the communities they reside in and keep safe.”

A breakdown detailing many of the VADOC’s holiday activities for each of the agency’s regions can be found below:

Central Region

District 29, Fairfax Probation and Parole, partnered with St. Mary of Sorrow Catholic Church to provide food baskets. Eighteen supervisee families were identified this year. St. Mary of Sorrow Catholic Church has committed to providing $2,000 in food donations between now and January 2024 to the district's food pantry for year-long distribution. Additionally, District 29 will be providing 10 individuals and families on supervision with gifts for the holidays. Items include toys, games, sports items, and clothing, including new coats.

Officers at District 32, Henrico Probation and Parole, teamed up with Emerald's Jewels, a non-profit agency in the area, to provide two Henrico probationers and two probationers in District 41, Ashland, a Thanksgiving meal.

District 10, Arlington Probation and Parole, participated in the Arlington Community Re-Entry Council’s winter event, which supports former inmates. Organizers provided essential winter clothing items, including coats, hats, blankets, socks, and gloves to those in need.

District 1, Richmond Probation and Parole, staff volunteered at Liberation Church Food Bank on November 14.

Central Virginia Correctional Unit staff participated in the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Program and collected more than $500 dollars in money and gifts to share with a single mother and her two daughters.

Chesterfield Women’s Community Corrections Alternative Program (CCAP) also participated in the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Program.

District 24, Farmville, filled stockings for FOX Holiday Socks for the Salvation Army. District 24 also provided a full Thanksgiving meal to Charlotte County Social Services for a family in need.

Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women hosted a food drive and a coat drive to help those in need.

Lunenburg Correctional Center participated in a children’s coat drive in Lunenburg County.

Baskerville Correctional Center adopted six angels and provided gifts in a program organized by Mecklenburg County Social Services.

Eastern Region

District 2, Norfolk Probation and Parole, held a toy drive. The staff exchanged toy gifts and donated them to Edmarc Hospice for Children.

Haynesville Correctional Complex participated in a Toys for Tots drive.

Caroline Correctional Unit participated in “Adopt a Classroom” at Bowling Green Elementary School in Caroline County, adopting two kindergarten classes and one pre-k class. More than 50 toys were donated.

Western Region

District 43, Tazewell Probation and Parole, and Keen Mountain Correctional Center partnered with various other agencies participating in a “Shop with a Cop” event in Grundy. Approximately 90 children benefited from this event. District 43 assisted 10 children between the ages of 4 to 10.

District 22, Martinsville Probation and Parole, delivered gifts to the residents of the Hairston Home Assisted Living for Adults. District 22 sponsored all 35 residents and provided items from their wish lists.

District 15, Roanoke Probation and Parole, worked with the Roanoke Rescue Mission to adopt four children to provide gifts this holiday season. District 15 staff purchased items and wrapped them for each child.

Pocahontas State Correctional Center (PSCC) worked with Abbs Valley-Boissevain Elementary School to provide gifts to the students as part of the Partners in Education program. This tradition has continued over the past 15 years, providing the children with coats, shoes, pajamas, sleds, books, and various other gifts and toys. This year, the staff at PSCC raised $5,500. With these funds, staff were able to purchase each child a fleece jacket, a book, and a toy/game. The gifts will be presented to the 155 students during a holiday celebration.

District 37, Rocky Mount Probation and Parole, adopted four “elderly angels” from a local nursing home and purchased items they requested. Staff members also purchased additional items for other patients.

District 28, Radford Probation and Parole, participated in Radford’s Elf Shelf toy drive with the Radford Police Department.

Keen Mountain Correctional Center (KMCC) sponsored a local family for Christmas. All departments joined together to provide gifts for a family of five. KMCC also spread holiday cheer to the residents of Heritage Hall, a local assisted living facility. Staff members visited and delivered over 100 cards for residents.

Bland Correctional Center staff adopted three angels from the Bland Ministry Center Angel Tree. Gifts and food donations were collected and provided to organizers. Bland staff also adopted two senior angels from a local nursing home this season.

District 14, Danville Probation and Parole, adopted two angels for a drive conducted by the Salvation Army. Staff donated clothes, shoes, a bicycle, and a laptop for each child’s wish list.

