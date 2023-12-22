WHAT THEY ARE SAYING: Environmental Leaders Commend Governor Ron DeSantis’ Proposed Focus on Florida’s Future Budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 21, 2023 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced his proposed Focus on Florida’s Future Budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25, which earmarks nearly $3.4 billion for Florida’s environment to continue the administration’s legacy for environmental protection. Read what environmental leaders and stakeholders are saying: “With his Focus on Florida’s Future budget proposal, Governor DeSantis has once again provided a blueprint for a healthier environment and more prosperous future. With that blueprint in hand, I look forward to working with all of our many stakeholders to realize that future together.” – Dr. Mark Rains, Chief Science Officer, State of Florida. “Florida’s future is rooted in the protection of our outstanding natural resources, sustainable economic development and the resilience of our inland and coastal communities. By continuing to advance one of the boldest conservation agendas of any state in the Union, Governor DeSantis is ensuring that Floridians will continue to thrive now and for decades to come.” – Dr. Wesley Brooks, Chief Resilience Officer, State of Florida. “An immense thank you to Governor DeSantis for recommending more than $740 million for Everglades Restoration in the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25 and for continuing his strong and unwavering commitment to America’s Everglades. Under the Governor’s leadership, we have seen projects expedited and advanced, and time and again, he has recommended a high level of funding for restoring and preserving the Everglades. It is because of this, our state, Floridians and tourists alike will be able to see the positive effects of his advocacy and dedication to the Everglades. The Everglades remains integral to supporting Florida’s water-based economy, and this level of funding is key to ensuring that the Everglades not only remains a beloved national treasure but an economic engine for the great state of Florida.” – Anna Upton, Chief Executive Officer, Everglades Trust. “Governor DeSantis’ budget recommendation for more than $740 million to go toward Everglades Restoration continues to underscore his enduring commitment to America’s Everglades. This substantial increase in funding means that our state, which relies on the Everglades economically, while providing drinking water for millions of Floridians and tourists, will see continued progress toward restoring the Everglades. The Everglades Foundation applauds the Governor’s recommendation of more than $740 million for Everglades Restoration and for continuing to make Everglades Restoration a top priority in the state of Florida. We look forward to working with the Florida Senate and House of Representatives in securing these critical dollars for the continued restoration of this national treasure.” – Eric Eikenberg, Chief Executive Officer, Everglades Foundation. “This record investment in the Everglades is a beacon of hope, signaling a commitment to safeguarding this national treasure for generations to come. Thank you, Governor DeSantis, for continuing to recognize the urgency of restoring this vital ecosystem. We appreciate and applaud the state’s commitment and call on the U.S. Congress to step up and honor their half of this partnership with the same bold investment in the federal budget. Full support is needed to fully implement the largest ecosystem restoration project ever undertaken—our communities and clean water-driven economy cannot afford half-hearted measures or further delays.” – Capt. Daniel Andrews, Executive Director, Captains for Clean Water. “Audubon celebrates this budget's investments in Florida’s environment. In particular, funding for Florida Forever, Florida Communities Trust, Rural and Family Lands and the Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program will help protect the landscapes that make Florida special and improve Floridians' access to nature, regardless of their zip code. Florida's environment is the foundation of our economy. Staffing and budgets to protect it are smart investments in the well-being and prosperity of all Floridians.” – Julie Wraithmell, Executive Director, Audubon Florida. “The Focus on Florida’s Future budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25 continues the Governor’s historic and unwavering support for Everglades Restoration, the Indian River Lagoon Protection Program, clean water and building coastal resilience through investments in improved water infrastructure projects. Governor DeSantis understands that the protection of water and coastal resources are ecological and economic imperatives with strong and sustained returns on investments for Florida and the nation.” – Dr. Duane De Freese, Executive Director, The Indian River Lagoon Council and the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program. “Governor DeSantis has again demonstrated his unwavering commitment and steadfast resolve to our state’s natural resources in the Focus on Florida’s Future Budget. Bonefish & Tarpon Trust supports the Governor’s proposed funding of Everglades Restoration projects, the Indian River Lagoon, Biscayne Bay, the Caloosahatchee River watershed and other projects aimed at improving water quality statewide, as well as funding to continue the recovery and restoration of corals. The Governor recognizes that clean water and thriving habitats are the key to abundant fisheries and a robust economy in our state, and this budget continues to prioritize them at historic funding levels. Bonefish & Tarpon Trust looks forward to working with the Florida Legislature to support these issues throughout the coming budget process.” – Jim McDuffie, President and CEO, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust. “We commend Governor DeSantis for his forward-thinking budget recommendations, showcasing his dedicated commitment to the well-being of Floridians. These allocations reflect a strong foundation for conservation necessary to continue the work to protect our land and water resources. We continue to advocate for increased funding to protect our environment, including the Florida Wildlife Corridor, which requires sustained significant investment. This is Florida’s legacy and together we can secure our wild places for generations to come.” – Mallory Dimmitt, Chief Executive Officer, Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation. “We appreciate Governor DeSantis’ steadfast commitment to advance efforts that protect America’s Everglades and make our water resources more resilient. Governor DeSantis’ Focus on Florida’s Future Budget includes $745 million for Everglades Restoration projects, the largest request ever made to restore this important ecosystem. Under the Governor’s unwavering commitment to Florida’s environment and clean water, Florida is a national leader in protecting our natural resources. We all benefit from a healthy Everglades, and we thank Governor DeSantis for his continued support to significantly advance restoration and resilience projects.” – Chauncey Goss, Chairman, South Florida Water Management District Governing Board. “Investing in our water infrastructure is essential for the preservation of Florida's natural resources. The Governor's budget underscores his commitment to protecting our water quality and water supply across the state. With these investments, we are actively working toward cleaner waterways and healthier ecosystems throughout our region.” – Mike Register, Executive Director, St. Johns River Water Management District. “Developing alternative water supplies is critical to meeting the population growth and associated water supply demands in our region. We are grateful to Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for prioritizing the development of alternative water supplies, which will ensure our current and future residents enjoy a safe, sustainable and cost-effective water supply that also protects the environment.” – Brian Armstrong, Executive Director, Southwest Florida Water Management District. “Preserving our water resources is vital to maintaining our quality of life. We applaud the unparalleled leadership of Governor DeSantis, the Legislature and the Northwest Florida Water Management District’s Governing Board in safeguarding our precious natural resources. Funding priorities at this level, coupled with our committed and passionate team members and partners, ensure success for a sustainable, thriving future. We remain clearly focused on our stewardship responsibilities as we strive to protect this beautiful land we call home.” – Lyle Seigler, Executive Director, Northwest Florida Water Management District. “We are thankful for the Governor’s continued commitment to protecting water quality, ensuring a sustainable water supply and safeguarding our springs and other natural resources across Florida. The Suwannee River Water Management District serves a diverse, unique region. The Governor’s funding efforts and commitment to environmental stewardship help ensure the longevity of our water resources as our state continues to grow.” – Hugh Thomas, Executive Director, Suwannee River Water Management District.