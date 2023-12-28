Navigating the Future of Work: A DEIA & ESG Lunch & Learn Series

About

About The Society for Diversity The Society for Diversity works with professionals and executives to advance workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Since 2009, the Society for Diversity has combined education and technology to develop effective workforce DEI interventions. The global leader supports more than 1200 individual and corporate members with education and networking opportunities through its membership organization while its subsidiary, the Institute of Diversity Certification (IDC)®, is the world’s leading DEI certification program. For more information about The Society for Diversity, please visit www.societyfordiversity.org. About the Institute for Diversity Certification A fully-owned subsidiary of The Society for Diversity, the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)® delivers competency-based education that advances diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the workplace. With candidates and designees in all 50 U.S. states and more than 30 countries, the industry-leading diversity certification provider confers Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)®, Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® credentials and two programming bias certification programs for the IT sector. For more information about IDC, please visit www.diversitycertification.org.