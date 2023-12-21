Traffic Advisory for First Night 2024

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

DOWNTOWN (BOSTON COMMON AREA, GOVERNMENT CENTER, NORTH END)

FIRST NIGHT BOSTON 2024 – Sunday, December 31, 2023

First Night Boston begins in the newly refurbished City Hall Plaza at noon on Sunday, December 31, 2023, and continues with programming throughout the day and night. The last musical performance in City Hall Plaza ends at 12:30 am on January 1, 2024.

First Night Boston is centrally located in Boston’s City Hall Plaza, with additional programming happening around Boston, including the North End, Boston Common, and Back Bay.

We strongly recommend using the MBTA to travel to and from First Night Boston. Boston’s City Hall is serviced by several public transportation stations, including stops on the MBTA Green Line, Blue Line, Orange Line, and several bus lines.

Visit mbta.com/holidays for schedule information.

Parade will begin formation at 4 pm and kicks off at 6 pm. It will follow this route: Cambridge Street to Tremont Street, right onto Beacon Street, right onto Charles Street - dispersal left onto Beacon Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place to support the event on the following streets:

Arlington Street, Both sides, from Beacon Street to Boylston Street

Atlantic Avenue, Eastside, from East India Row to Commercial Street

West side, from Commercial Wharf to Cross Street

Beacon Street, Both sides, from Charles Street to Arlington Street

Boylston Street, Northside (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street

Both sides, from Charles Street to Tremont Street

Cambridge Street, Both sides, from School Street to New Chardon Street

Charles Street, West side (Public Garden side) from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Charles Street South, West side (odd side, opposite the Transportation Building) from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Court Street, East side (City Hall side) from Court Square inbound to Cambridge Street

Tremont Street, Both sides from School Street to Boylston Street

