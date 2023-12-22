AKOL's new project: A tribute to the traditional Cyprus

Bungalow Project PENINSULA II by AKOL Bungalow PENINSULA II by AKOL Ayfilon Beach

The new project from the AKOL GROUP OF COMPANIES shows again, why this company is leading the property market on the island since more than 20 years.

KARPAZ, ISKELE, NORTH CYPRUS, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northern Cyprus has been enjoying steadily growing popularity for several years. In addition to the classic tourist segment of bathing tourists, the island is also becoming increasingly popular with people who see this island as a future home for their retirement. Northern Cyprus boasts a mild climate all year round, clean beaches and a unique natural environment. In addition, the cost of living in this part of the island is significantly lower than in the southern, European part, for example.

Reasons that attract more and more people from Europe every year. The high level of security and the cosmopolitan culture of the local population also contribute to this increasing popularity. This is a development that has also prompted local property developers to rethink their approach. Until recently, traditional holiday properties in the tourist areas, such as Long Beach Iskele, were considered the most attractive properties for foreign investors, but in recent years the focus has shifted more and more to projects that are optimised for permanent living on the island.

Northern Cyprus has long been in direct competition with other investment property locations such as Dubai or Malta and often loses out in these comparisons. Understandably, in the past local property developers worked on "their" own projects on their own plots of land and often ignored the surrounding area. In some regions, such as the aforementioned Long Beach Iskele or Esentepe, this meant that the projects, which were optimised for holiday rentals, were designed in a modern way, but the surrounding area and infrastructure around the projects were left untouched. The holistic view of the whole was too often missing and the boom in this sector in recent years fuelled this development. Quite a few critics now say that these tourist locations will sooner or later face tough price competition and thus lose value.

However, some property developers recognised the trend at an early stage and with their new projects are ensuring that projects optimised for "permanent living" are brought to the market. One of these innovative property developers is the AKOL GROUP OF COMPANIES. Having been on the market in Northern Cyprus for more than twenty years, AKOL GROUP has been convincing from day one with innovative projects that are ideally tailored to the needs of their buyers. Resisting the temptation to design unimaginative projects optimised for a quick sale, the architects of the AKOL GROUP focus on the things that matter in the later use of the property within a project. Small project sizes, large green spaces, large living areas and, above all, privacy. At the same time, they only use materials that the buyers are familiar with from their home markets.

One of the AKOL GROUP OF COMPANIES' latest projects, PENINSULA II, is no exception. Following the great success of the previous project PENINSULA, PENINSULA II is a further developed version of the completely sold-out previous project. Situated in the national park of Northern Cyprus, the Karpaz peninsula with its green forests, kilometres of fine sandy beaches and donkeys living in the wild, this project also blends in perfectly with this unique environment. The classic country house architecture of the units with ceiling heights of up to almost 5 metres and the tiled roof is designed as a bungalow, which not only offers spacious living areas, but also impresses with its own large garden. The region's restrictive building regulations also ensure that this project cannot be jeopardised by future building sins.

Once again, the AKOL GROUP OF COMPANIES proves with this project that it not only perfectly understands the needs of its customers, but is undoubtedly one of the trendsetters on the island when it comes to innovative construction and preserving nature at the same time. The AKOL GROUP OF COMPANIES has been at the forefront of the entire industry for years with its projects when it comes to quality, design and, above all, customer satisfaction, and the PENINSULA II project also fits seamlessly into the chain of past successes. With fewer than 50 units in this project in this unique location, buyers are being handed properties that are bound to increase in value. With hardly any building land available in this national park on the island and the discovery of this region by international visitors, there is no doubt that demand will increase. The PENINSULA II project is impressive proof that even projects optimised for residential use can be of interest to investors who value sustainable growth in the value of their investment.

The other major player in the industry, the NOYANLAR GROUP OF COMPANIES, has also launched one of its latest projects in Karpaz on Ayfilon Beach, thus making the transition to an industry trend that the AKOL GROUP has been setting for years. This is a development that will allow island lovers in particular to breathe a sigh of relief, as it represents a clear move away from the high-rise projects in the tourist regions towards exclusive, refined and small-scale complexes in harmony with nature.

Further information on these projects can be found here: